Gigi Hadid on her Third Appearance at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Gigi Hadid Disable alert for New York Follow >

She was unable to appear at last year's show in Shanghai, having been denied a visa by the Chinese government.

But there were no such hiccups at Thursday's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, as Gigi Hadid put on a show-stopping performance for her third appearance at the massive fashion event.

The 23-year-old dropped jaws when she emerged on the catwalk at the New York City event in an unmissable pink peacock-style parachute.

The daughter of model Yolanda Hadid was pretty in pink in her first outfit, which paired floral leggings with matching brassiere.

Behind her as she walked trailed a billowing parachute made from the same material.

The unmissable ensemble gave the 5ft10in beauty the look of a glorious peacock.

Gigi wore her light brunette tresses loose and cascading down her shoulders, which framed the supermodel's spectacular cleavage.

For her next outfit, the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid went for a tartan look, pairing tartan bra and panties with a Scottish kilt-inspired cape.

Her gorgeous gams were encased in thigh high lace-up boots and she accessorized with an ornate diamond necklace and drop earrings.

Later, the Californian native took a bow with her fellow catwalk queens including Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and Alexina Graham, among others.

The 2018 show was moved back to New York after two years abroad.

Last year's show in China was a disaster after a handful of models were denied their visas.

Along with Gigi and the models, Katy Perry was also refused entry, causing the lingerie brand to scramble at the last minute to replace the women.