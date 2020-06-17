Gigi Hadid to Star in an Episode of a Cooking Competition

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid shot an episode of her self-proclaimed favorite show “Beat Bobby Flay” back in October 2019 in New York, and this week it’s been revealed that the hotly-anticipated episode will finally air on the Food Network on Sunday.

The mom-to-be took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a teaser for her appearance on the American competition show, which sees her team up with chef Anne Burrell to out-cook Iron Chef Bobby Flay.

“So pumped. Let’s go,” the megamodel said in the teaser. “I'm the biggest fan of the show, you know that, and sometimes I like to see you win but usually not,” she joked.

The 25-year-old’s love for food and cooking is no secret. Hadid frequently documents her prowess in the kitchen on her social media. She even has a separate highlights section of Instagram Stories entitled “From My Kitchen” on her account dedicated to showcasing the delectable treats she has cooked up, which include everything from banana muffins to pesto pasta.

The pregnant supermodel also has a penchant for cooking shows, recently expressing her love for the Food Network, when she was brought to tears when presented with a bagel cake from Cake Boss baker, Buddy Valastro on her 25th birthday in April.

“I will never forget my 25th bday! +++ The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade (sic),” she wrote on Instagram.

“I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan (sic).”

The bagel cake was chosen after the supermodel revealed the breakfast food has been her biggest craving since finding out she was expecting her first child with her partner British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik.