Gigi Hadid Wishes Her Mom a Happy Mother's Day

Sunday was Mother’s Day in some parts of the world and our Instagram feeds were flooded with special tributes to moms. Celebrities have also taken part in the virtual tribute, uploading their own special homage to the most important woman in their life.

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid posted a photo of her mother Yolanda Hadid. “Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate,” wrote the mom-to-be. “I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!” Hadid also took to her Instagram Stories to share more pictures of her mother.

Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam also took to the social media platform to celebrate her mother with a black-and-white, throwback video of her and her mother. “My favorite video in the world!” she wrote alongside a simple red heart emoji and the Arabic word for mom, “umi.”

Also sharing a special tribute to her mother was singer and model Sonia Ben Ammar, who is of Tunisian descent. She shared a photo of her mom Beata Ben Ammar, writing “Eternally grateful for you maman.”

Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik shared Whatsapp conversations between her and her mother on Instagram, and captioned the post "Mother’s Day over the years. Distance keeps us a part and it’s extremely difficult this year ... I hope you loved your Mother’s Day present today! I appreciate you, Mummy."

Below, more of the best celebrity Instagrams in honor of Mother’s Day.