Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey is pregnant

ALBAWABA - Ginny & Georgia star, Brianne Howey is pregnant and expecting her first child

Actress Brianne Howey revealed that she is expecting her first child via an Instagram post, the 33 year-old shared a snap of her wearing a long brown dress, with her baby bump glowing.

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

She captioned the post: "My forever new +1"

And Howey's Ginny & Georgia co-star, Antonia Gentry commented on the picture: "so. happy. for. you." and added three red hearts.

Diesel La Torraca who plays Howey's son in the Netflix series commented: "I can’t wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!"