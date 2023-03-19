  1. Home
Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey is pregnant

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 19th, 2023 - 08:58 GMT
The actress is expecting her first child

ALBAWABA - Ginny & Georgia star, Brianne Howey is pregnant and expecting her first child

Actress Brianne Howey revealed that she is expecting her first child via an Instagram post, the 33 year-old shared a snap of her wearing a long brown dress, with her baby bump glowing. 

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Matt Ziering.

She captioned the post: "My forever new +1" 

And Howey's Ginny & Georgia co-star, Antonia Gentry commented on the picture: "so. happy. for. you." and added three red hearts. 

Diesel La Torraca who plays Howey's son in the Netflix series commented: "I can’t wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!!"

 

 
