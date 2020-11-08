Give Me Your Phone! Shocking Video of Amr Diab Attacking a Fan for Taking Pictures of Him

Do you agree with Amr's reaction?!

A new video of Egyptian singer Amr Diab went viral on social as he was snatching a fan's phone for taking pictures of him without his permission according to Foochia.

It was reported that Amr Diab was attending a private party along with his new girlfriend actress Dina Elsherbiny when the incident happened.

Diab was seen angrily heading towards the fan as Dina tried to stop him at first, then he snached his phone.

According to sources close to Amr Diab, the artist is keen to hang out in places where photography is strictly prohibited so that he can enjoy his time privately away from the public eye.