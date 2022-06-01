Glee Star Matthew Morrison Gets Fired From SYTYCD For Being Inappropriate

Matthew Morrison got fired from So You Think You Can Dance for sending a 'Flirty' Messages that lead to a contestant feeling uncomfortable.

The Glee alum who stars as a judge on the show, reportedly sent a flirty direct message to one of the show's contestants.

The contestant spoke with producers about the 43-year-old entertainer after he 'reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media,' noting that 'they didn't have sex' and 'never met up off-set', adding that she 'felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved.'

Morrison shared in a statement: 'After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.

'Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.'

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 airs on FOX Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.a