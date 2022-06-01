  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Glee Star Mathew Morrison Gets Fired From SYTYCD For Being Inappropriate

Glee Star Matthew Morrison Gets Fired From SYTYCD For Being Inappropriate

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 1st, 2022 - 11:09 GMT
So You Think You Can Dance season 17 airs on FOX
So You Think You Can Dance season 17 airs on FOX
Highlights
Morrison and his wife of seven years, Renee Puente, 37, are parents to two kids - son Revel James Makai, four, and 11-month-old daughter Phoenix Monroe

Matthew Morrison got fired from So You Think You Can Dance for sending a  'Flirty' Messages that lead to a contestant feeling uncomfortable.

The Glee alum who stars as a judge on the show, reportedly sent a flirty direct message to one of the show's contestants.

The contestant spoke with producers about the 43-year-old entertainer after he 'reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media,'  noting that 'they didn't have sex' and 'never met up off-set', adding that she 'felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved.'

Morrison shared in a statement: 'After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.

'Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.'

So You Think You Can Dance season 17 airs on FOX Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.a


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...