Golden Globes 2023: Top fashion looks

Published January 11th, 2023 - 08:53 GMT
ALBAWABA - The 80th Golden Globe Awards honors the best in film and TV, and winners are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. 

This year's annual ceremony took place on Jan. 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. 

Iconic celebrities topped their fashion game at last night's event, and Albawaba has prepared a list of who we think dressed best at the ceremony. 

Ana De Armas

Selena Gomez

Salma Hayek

Jenna Ortega

Seth Rogan

Angela Basset 

Jennifer Coolidge

Laverne Cox

Tyler James

Regina Hall

Austin Butler

Michelle Williams

Margot Robbie

Jessica Chastain

Heidi Klum

Donald Glover

Emma D'Arcy


 

