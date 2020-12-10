Goldie Hawn Reveals Her Secret to a Successful Relationship

The American actress, 75, recently discussed how she and her partner, 69, keep the spark alive and whether they will ever get married.

The couple first crossed paths on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, in 1966 but began dating when they worked together on the film, Swing Shift in 1984.

During an interview for the Christmas issue of Radio Times, Goldie spoke on the key to a long-lasting and happy relationship: 'I think the one thing you have to remember is, “do I want to be here?”

'If two people really want to be together, then there’s something to cherish, so keep it fresh by surprising each other.

'Make sure you go out, when you can. Laugh a lot. Get away from the kids. Go and do something fun. Take a hike. Go to a hotel room. Make something happen that’s unusual. To me, that will be the way to ignite new flames.'

Despite keeping the fire burning for nearly four decades, the duo confirmed they have no desire to exchange wedding vows.

Kurt said: '[We] love spending time with them, it’s my favourite thing to do. I’m really fortunate in that way. Every once in a while, Goldie and I look at each other and say, “Well, we did pretty good here.”

'We’re very proud of our kids because they’re really nice people. They’ve always been fun to be around and it’s fun to be a part of what’s going on in their lives now, too.'

According to Goldie, they have established several traditions during the festive period which are adopted by her children and grandchildren too.

She added: 'We both really love Christmas at home. It’s our biggest holiday and we put a lot into it.'