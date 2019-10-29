Goodbye to Millions of Views! YouTube Deletes Saad Lmajarad's New Music Video "Salam".. Here Is Why!

Goodbye "Salam"!
Fans of Moroccan singer Saad Lmajarad were surprised yesterday, when YouTube deleted his latest music video "Salam".
The reason behind the move was a charge pursued by his fellow Moroccan Amazigh artist Hicham Talmoudi, who confirmed that Saad sampled a piece of music from one of his songs without permission.
The director of the song, Abdel-Rafi Al-Abdiwi, said the banning of the song was only temporary as YouTube's management took this step only as a precaution until a final decision is made. He was also certain that his documents will prove that Saad owns rights to the song.
