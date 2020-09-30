'Goodbye, Prince of Humanity'! Arab Stars Mourn Kuwait Ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

After Amiri Diwan in Kuwait announced the official death of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the age of 91, in the United States of America, where he had been undergoing treatment since last July, a large number of Arab stars mourned the late ruler via emotional messages.

Saudi Entertainment Authority president Turki Al-Sheikh said: "My condolences to our people in Kuwait, the Arab world and the world at large."

رحمه الله على الشيخ الوالد صباح الاحمد الصباح ... عزائي ل أهلنا في الكويت والوطن العربي والعالم أجمع وحفظ الله الكويت وأهلها وأخر الاحزان 🙏🏻🇸🇦🇰🇼 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) September 29, 2020

Kuwaiti songstress Nawal Al-Kuwaitya wrote: "Today, the light of our country, our prince and our father has left us."

Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Rowaished said: "May God have mercy on you, forgive you, and make you rest in paradise."

Emarati singer Hussein Al-Jasmi mourned the late saying: “Goodbye, prince of humanity".

وداعاً يا أمير الإنسانية

خالص التعازي لأهلنا وأحبابنا في #الكويت الحبيبة وسائر الأمة العربية والإسلامية في رحيل أب الجميع #الشيخ_صباح_الأحمد_الصباح

اللهم يمّن كتابه 🤲🏻 وهوّن حسابه 🤲🏻 وارحمه pic.twitter.com/uurV1V5YvL — Aljassmi حسين الجسمي (@7sainaljassmi) September 29, 2020

Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandes wrote: "My sincere condolences and sympathy to our people in Kuwait."

Emarati songstress Ahlam was very emotional in her message as she wrote: "Aaaah, may God have mercy on him, Oh father Sabah, this is back breaking, may God have mercy on you, oh dear, a piece from the heart."

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam said: "May God have mercy on the prince of humanity."

Lebanese singer Elissa wrote: "An exceptional person with many graces to the Arab world and Lebanon. My deepest condolences to Kuwaitis and prayers for his soul."

Lebanese singer Yara mourned him saying: "My sincere and warmest condolences to beloved Kuwait, a loss to the entire Arab world."

خالص وأحرّ التعازي للكويت الحبيبة وأهلها وكل الوطن العربي برحيل أميرها #الشيخ_صباح_الأحمد_الصباح خسارة للوطن العربي كله الله يصبّركم 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Yara (@yara_lb) September 29, 2020

Lebanese singer Nawal El-Zoghbi said: "May God have mercy on Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the prince who loves Lebanon and its people ... and the dear father of Kuwait."

Syrian songstress Assala wrote: "May God help our family and loved ones in Kuwait on the passing of our dear father Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah."