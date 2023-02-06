Grammys 2023 breaks records, makes history

ALBAWABA- Grammys 2023, and the 65th annual ceremony saw major wins for Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé.

The ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and hosted by South African host and comedian, Trevor Noah.

Among the big wins of this year was Beyonce, who is also known as Queen B, has broken records for most Grammy wins of all time, the singer now has a total of 32 awards.

James Corden just said, “we are witnessing history” and Beyoncé got up like they talking about me😭. #GRAMMYs



pic.twitter.com/4ZS0AWS9ZK — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 6, 2023

This year, Beyonce broke the record with her fourth win for the night when she received the award for best dance/electronic album for her album, Renaissance.

The biggest award of the night went to Harry Styles, the singer won album of the year for 'Harry's House," which makes it a very inspiring day as it is the fist time Styles wins a Grammys.

Styles also won the award of best pop vocal album.

The Grammys 2023 was the first year in history where Kim Petras, was the the first transgender woman to ever win a Grammy.

Kim Petras become a first openly transgender woman who win the #GRAMMYs award. pic.twitter.com/Wk12c0kH3j — the juicy pop (@thejuicypop) February 6, 2023

Petras received a standing ovation for the win, initiated by artist Sam Smith.

Adele won her 16th Grammy this year with her win for best pop solo performance for “Easy on Me.”