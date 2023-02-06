Grammys 2023 breaks records, makes history

Alexandra Abumuhor Published February 6th, 2023 - 08:14 GMT Petras received a standing ovation ALBAWABA- Grammys 2023, and the 65th annual ceremony saw major wins for Harry Styles, Adele and Beyoncé. The ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and hosted by South African host and comedian, Trevor Noah. Among the big wins of this year was Beyonce, who is also known as Queen B, has broken records for most Grammy wins of all time, the singer now has a total of 32 awards. James Corden just said, “we are witnessing history” and Beyoncé got up like they talking about me😭. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/4ZS0AWS9ZK — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 6, 2023 This year, Beyonce broke the record with her fourth win for the night when she received the award for best dance/electronic album for her album, Renaissance. The biggest award of the night went to Harry Styles, the singer won album of the year for 'Harry's House," which makes it a very inspiring day as it is the fist time Styles wins a Grammys. HARRY STYLES WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/ysde7ZAIiq — َ (@larryshousei) February 6, 2023 Styles also won the award of best pop vocal album. The Grammys 2023 was the first year in history where Kim Petras, was the the first transgender woman to ever win a Grammy. Kim Petras become a first openly transgender woman who win the #GRAMMYs award. pic.twitter.com/Wk12c0kH3j — the juicy pop (@thejuicypop) February 6, 2023 Petras received a standing ovation for the win, initiated by artist Sam Smith. Adele won her 16th Grammy this year with her win for best pop solo performance for “Easy on Me.” Adele accepts her #Grammy. https://t.co/1H5hn8BrCj pic.twitter.com/OZtAHL3PvD — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023 Tags:Grammys © 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com) You may also like Subscribe Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content Subscribe Now Subscribe Sign up to get Al Bawaba's exclusive celeb scoops and entertainment news LatestPopular Grammys 2023 breaks records, makes history Sudanese protest normalization with Israel Netanyahu is failing in his choices Videos show aftermath of Turkey's earthquake Dozens killed in massive Turkey quake Loading content ...