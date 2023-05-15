Grandma Demi Moore celebrates Mother's Day in bikini

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 15th, 2023 - 12:55 GMT
Demi Moore shares three kids with her ex-husband

ALBAWABA - Actress Demi Moore celebrates Mother's Day with her grandchild. 

Ghost actress, Demi Moore, 60 shared a series of black and white pictures on Instagram, one featured her in a bikini while holding her daughter Rumer Willis' baby, Louetta. 

Another picture showed Moore sweetly hugging Rumer Willis, and the third picture was of her when she was pregnant, she captioned: "Circle of life. Happy Mother’s Day!"
 

The picture where Moore herself was pregnant was when she was 25 years old, the actress can be seen sitting outdoors on a wooden chair, completely nude, with a blanket covering her waist. 

Demi Moore shares three kids with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29.
 

