Green Day Announce Their 2020 Tour

last, but never least… we’re bringing the rock on the road all next year (hitting North America, Europe, Asia, etc). https://t.co/e1YhBPmRrw — Green Day (@GreenDay) September 10, 2019

The trio of acts shared plans for the Hella Mega stadium tour on social media Tuesday.

"The #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @interruptweets is coming to a stadium near you," Green Day tweeted.





"next year we're going out on the #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @Interruptweets!" Fall Out Boy added.

"Get comfortable, we're really just getting started," Weezer wrote. "Next summer we're heading out on the colossal adventure that is the #HellaMegaTour."

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will perform together Tuesday at the Whisky a Go-Go in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Hella Mega tour go on sale to the general public Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

Here's the full list of dates for the Hella Mega tour:

June 13 - Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

June 14 - Stadspark in Groningen, Netherlands

June 17 - Antwerps Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

June 21 - Erst-Happel Stadion - Vienna, Austria

June 24 - Bellahouston Park in Glasgow, Scotland

June 26 - London Stadium in London, England

June 27 - John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, England

June 29 - RDS Stadium in Dublin, Ireland

July 17 - T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.

July 21 - Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif.

July 24 - Petco Park in San Diego, Calif.

July 25 - Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

July 28 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.

July 31 - Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas

Aug. 1 - Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Aug. 5 - Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Beach, Fla.

Aug. 6 - TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Aug. 8 - SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga.

Aug. 11 - Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.

Aug. 13 - Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.

Aug. 15 - PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Aug. 16 - Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa.

Aug. 19 - Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich.

Aug. 21 - Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Aug. 22 - Citi Field in New York, N.Y.

Aug. 24 - Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Aug. 27 -Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Aug. 29 - Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.