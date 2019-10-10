Green Eggs and Ham to Debut on Netflix in November

Inspired by the classic Dr. Seuss picture book, the family show will feature characters voiced by Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs.

Season 1 includes 13, half-hour episodes.

Jared Stern created the series and Ellen DeGeneres is a producer on the project.