Grendizer Anime makes a comeback in 2024!

ALBAWABA- The classic and iconic Mecha Anime Grendizer is coming back thanks to Saudi Arabia's Manga Productions and Japan's GAINA with a reboot of the series including a massive cast of talented people behind it!

Grendizer U is coming in 2024 with Gundam Seed and GPX Future Cyber Formula's director Mitsuo Fukuda as chief director.

Mecha fans will be delighted to hear that Yoshiyuki Saga is the character designer behind the show and who is behind designing Neon Genesis Evangelion, Summer Wars, and Great Pretender characters.

Additionally, the Anime will be screen written by Ichirou Ookouchi (Code Geass, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury) and composed by Kohei Tanka (One Piece, Sakura Wars).

Go Nagai/ Manga Productions/ GANIA

It will adopt Go Nagai's manga and will reboot the previous show that aired from 1975–1977 with a new story as Ichirou Ookouchi said.

Grendizer U will tell the tale of Duke Fleed, the iconic mecha pilot and survivor of the Vega Star along with his friends to save the Earth from King Vega and his army! Ichirou Ookouchi said that the Anime will offer a new story instead of adopting from the late show in 1975.

Grendizer U's mecha design looks sleek!

The Anime's Twitter (@grendizer_anime) also revealed Yoshiyuki Saga's character designs:

Go Nagai/ Manga Productions/ GANIA

Saudi Arabia is fixated on bringing Grendizer to the new generation

Go Nagai/ Manga Productions/ Microids

Saudi Arabia's Manga Productions is working with French developer Microids to develop their first Grendizer game to hit consoles and PC!

"UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves'' will follow the story of the classic Anime series that won the hearts of many Arabs of all ages since childhood.