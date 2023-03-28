Grimes and Elon Musk change the name of their child

ALBAWABA - Elon Musk and Grimes changed the name of their 1-year old daughter.

Last week, Grimes and Elon Musk renamed their 1-year-old daughter to "Y."

The Canadian musician tweeted two pictures, one of herself and another of her daughter wearing matching red outfits, one Twitter user commented: "omg baby sailor mars hiiii."

Grimes was quick to answer the fan letting her know that they changed their daughter's name, the singer wrote: "She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."

Grimes and Musk originally named their child "Exa Dark Sideræl Musk" but her official nickname was "Y."

The pair's first child was named X Æ A-12 but had to change it to X Æ A-Xii due to California's naming laws, their first born is known as "X."