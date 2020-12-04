Guitars of Eddie Van Halen Sold for $422,000

Three guitars belonging to the late Eddie Van Halen have sold for a total of $422,000.

The biggest sale at the 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll' auction this week was the late Van Halen axe-slayer's custom Kramer 'Frankenstrat', which fetched an impressive $231,250.

While the 'Jump' rocker's 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar with red, white and black stripes on the body went for $140,800.

What's more, a prop guitar from the rock band's 1984 ‘Hot for Teacher’ video sold for $50,000.

The extensive sale also saw two of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s smashed up Fender guitars fetch $281,600.

And one lucky bidder picked up the late Bob Marley's first-ever guitar for $153,600.

Meanwhile, last week it was revealed that Eddie's old Ferrari is going up for auction.

The rock icon passed away at the age of 65 in October, and his race car - which boasts custom racing seats - is expected to make big bucks along with other Van Halen memorabilia.



Eddie used to race his brother and bandmate Alex Van Halen in the 2000 Ferrari 550 and the vehicle - which was recently serviced by a top Ferrari mechanic -comes with the registration in the singer's name.

According to auction house GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, the car is still in good racing condition and has just 28,000 miles on the clock.

The car is expected to sell for between $250,000 and $350,000.

Other Van Halen memorabilia going up for sale in the same auction – which runs until December 4 – include a concert ticket, an album sleeve and a CD insert signed by band members Eddie, Alex, Michael Anthony and David Lee Roth, as well as guitar pick used on stage by the late musician.