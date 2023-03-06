Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man

ALBAWABA-"Wrath of Man" is a 2021 action-thriller directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, based on the 2004 French film "Le Convoyeur" by Nicolas Boukhrief. The film is about a man named H, played by Jason Statham, who takes a job as a security guard for a cash truck company to avenge his son's death in a previous robbery.



The movie's cinematography is done by Alan Stewart, who has worked with Guy Ritchie on several films, including "The Gentlemen" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." The cinematography in "Wrath of Man" is gritty and intense, capturing the violent and high-stakes world of the cash truck company. The use of low-angle shots and tracking shots in the action sequences adds to the intensity of the film.



The direction by Guy Ritchie is another strong aspect of the film. The movie is divided into several chapters, each with its own narrative focus, and the transitions between them are seamless. Ritchie's trademark style of nonlinear storytelling is used effectively in "Wrath of Man," allowing the audience to piece together the various plot threads as the story unfolds.



The music for the film is composed by Christopher Benstead, who has also worked on previous Guy Ritchie films such as "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." and "Sherlock Holmes." The score is atmospheric and tense, perfectly complementing the action on screen. The use of percussion and electronic instruments in the score adds to the film's gritty and modern feel.



The production design by Martyn John is also noteworthy, as it creates a realistic and immersive world for the characters to inhabit. The cash truck company's offices and vehicles are meticulously designed, and the attention to detail in the film's various locations is impressive.



As for the performances, Jason Statham delivers a solid performance as H, bringing his trademark intensity to the role. The supporting cast, including Josh Hartnett, Holt McCallany, and Scott Eastwood, also give strong performances, fleshing out the world of the cash truck company and its employees.



Overall, "Wrath of Man" is a gripping and intense action-thriller that showcases the talents of its director, cinematographer, composer, and production designer. The film's story is well-paced, the action sequences are thrilling, and the performances are strong. Fans of Guy Ritchie's previous work, as well as fans of action-thrillers in general, will likely enjoy this film.