Gwen Stefani to Return as Coach for NBC's 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani announced Friday that she is returning to NBC's singing competition series The Voice.

The 52-year-old singer took to TikTok to reveal that she's returning to the show as a coach. She shared the news with a video that featured fellow Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton, who is the pop star's husband.

In the short video, the trio sang a portion of Mika's 2007 track, "Grace Kelly."

"Duet this if you're going to be a coach on [The Voice] this fall," Stefani captioned the TikTok video.

Stefani first joined The Voice in 2014 as a coach for Season 7. She appeared only as a part-time adviser in the next season before stepping into the coach's chair once again for Season 9.

She was a part-time adviser again in The Voice's 10th season, then missed Season 11 altogether. She came back as a coach for Season 12.

Stefani had a four-season absence after that before returning as a coach for the 17th and 19th seasons. Season 19 also was Stefani's first time winning the competition, as her contestant, Carter Rubin, emerged victorious.

Stefani then missed out on the two most recent seasons of the series, but she will be making her return for Season 22 this fall -- alongside Shelton and Legend. It remains unclear who the fourth coach will be.

During their appearances on The Voice, Stefani and Shelton developed a strong relationship. The pair tied the knot in July 2021.