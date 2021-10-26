Gwyneth Paltrow Admits it Was Traumatic Giving Birth to Her Daughter as They Both Almost Died

Gwyneth Paltrow says both she and her daughter 'almost died' during the emergency C-section in May 2004.

“Guess what, whatever it is, it’s OK,” she said. “I feel like we also have this weird thing around. It’s past perfectionism. It’s like I can do this gargantuan task that’s superhuman and why? For what?”

“My daughter was an emergency, it was crazy, we almost died. It was like not good,” she shared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast Monday.

“Anyway, there’s a big scar across your body, and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that didn’t used to be there.’ And it’s not that it’s bad or you want to judge it, but you’re just like, ‘Oh, my God.'”

“Thank God there wasn’t Instagram when I had babies because now it’s like if I see someone, ‘Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,’ and I’m like, ‘Wow that’s not what I [looked like].’

“And like great, more power to the lady with the washboard [abs], but that is totally the exception,” the “Sex, Love and Goop” creator continued, “and then now we’re being fed all of these other images of what we’re supposed to look like all the time — babies, no babies, whatever.”

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has talked openly about her pregnancy or new motherhood. During a Goop virtual summit in March, she confessed that she struggled with pregnancy and felt “lost” after giving birth to Apple. In May, she talked with Ciara about how important it is for mothers to “be supportive of each other” and “not to judge other mothers in their process and their decisions.”

The news comes after Gwyneth revealed that her teenage son is far from embarrassed by her racy new ventures, after launching a vibrator and sex toy business.

In an interview on The Ellen Show, the star said that at first her son shared his trepidation around her business, but then added: 'No, this is great — you're making people feel not embarrassed to buy something, and that's great. You're a feminist.'

'I was like, ''Thank you, my dear.'' I'm sure he's still embarrassed, but at least he's putting a good spin on it.'