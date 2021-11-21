Hady Fakhreddine Titled Mr. Lebanon 2021.. He Acted in Al-Hayba Finale

Lebanese model and actor, as he identifies himself in Instagram bio, Hady Fakhreddine, has grabbed the attention after winning the title of Mr. Lebanon a few days ago, which prompted the audience to search for his previous projects on an acting level.

What impressed the audience was the role that Fakhreddine did during his participation in the finale season of Al-Hayba - Jabal.

Hady played the character of an employee working in a money exchange company, who was later detained by Jabal Sheikh Al-Jabal, played by Taim Hassan, for interrogation.

On Instagram, Hady published a photo with artist Abeer Sharara from Al-Hayba behind the scenes, and captioned it: “And this is Dr. Abeer Sharara, working with you was nothing but beautiful.”

Fakhreddine also published another picture a while ago with the character "Abu Talal Al-Shayeb".

Hady Fakhreddine announced that he had won the title of Mr. Lebanon for the year 2021 last Thursday, and the official Instagram page of the competition announced that Fakhreddine had won the title.

Hady shared pictures of him during the crowning, commenting on it: 'Yes, we did it.. Mr. Lebanon 2021.'

Fakhruddin also shared, via his Instagram story, a series of photos from the coronation ceremony, in which the Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe participated as a member of the jury.

Hady Fakhruddin works as a model, and has appeared in many video clips, most notably in the music video for the song 'Law Kont' with Haifa Wehbe and Egyptian artist Akram Hosni. He also participated in a clip with artist Ragheb Alama.