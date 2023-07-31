Hafsanur shows off under-boob in new pictures

ALBAWABA - Hafsanur Sancaktutan goes viral for her recent "barely there" outfit.

Hafsanur Sancaktutan sets pulses racing in a new picture taken to social media where she wore a very short top.

The Between the World and Us actress wore what some called a "sexy" look, and donned a very short white crop top showing off her underboob and toned stomach, Sancaktutan matched her top with a sheer mint green skirt that shows her underwear.

Source: Twitter

Her fans circulated the picture on social media sites and praised her look and style, while other criticized the actress' look claiming this is highly inappropriate as she is showing too much skin.

Last week, Sancaktutan shared the look for her outfit on her Instagram account and appeared to walk the streets of Paris, she captioned her post: "Paris Escapade with #withGalaxy."

The outfit and posts comes as an advertisement with Samsung, as she was wearing a Galaxy Z Flip 4 phone on her waist by attaching it to the skirt.

This comes after news circulated that she and her co-star Kerem Bürsin are causing problems on the set of their series, Ya Çok Seversen.

Journalist Birsen Altuntaş claimed that a feud is building up on the set of Ya Çok Seversen, and the journalist stated that the director of the Turkish series is frustrated with Kerem Bürsin and his co-star Hafsanur as they are always showing up late.

Altuntaş revealed that the co-stars are always late to set because they spend most of their time outside hanging out with their fans signing autographs and taking pictures.

The journalist confirmed that the director is heavily upset by what Sancaktutan wears which led to a lot of problems and feuds happening on set.

After Altuntaş's statement, Hafsanur took to her social media account to deny any feud rumors and shared a picture of her and Bürsin alongside the director of Ya Çok Seversen, Ali Bilgin.

Bürsin also jokingly denied the news by replying to Altuntaş and joked: "Really? I just found out about this...how did this happen? on the set of which series?"Ya Çok Seversen is a new summer Turkish series starring Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan. The drama romance show is produced by Ay Yapım and was aired on Kanal D on July 5, 2023.

The plot talks about Ates (played by Kerem Bürsin) crossing paths with Leyla (played by Hafsanur Sancaktutan) in unexpected circumstances in the middle of a big city. The two characters lead completely different lives, but they feel a strong attraction to each other from the first moment they meet.

Ates has spent his life abroad in a boarding school after his mother's death and learned not to trust anyone. Leyla, on the other hand, makes a living by deceiving people and has never met her real family.

Ya Çok Seversen is starring by Kerem Bürsin, Hafsanur Sancaktutan, Şerif Erol, Hatice Aslan, Mine Kılıç, Durukan Çelikkaya, Cemre Ebüzziya, Aziz Caner İnan, and Nazmi Kırık. The show is written by Kübra Sülün and directed by Ali Bilgin.