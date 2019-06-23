Haifa Destroys Mai Hariri in SMS Text Battle

It seems that the war has started between Haifa Wehbe and Mai Hariri because the latter accused Haifa of faking her illness to promote herself.





Mai Hariri did not mention Haifa's name in particular but said in a social media live video that singers are announcing fake news of an illness in order to get attention, and immediately the audience connected her words to Haifa Wehbe's recent sickness especially that Mai Hariri's video coincided with Haifa leaving the hospital

In the video, Mai Hariri says explicitly: "The artists are faking their death nowadays, and after a few hours they are back to say 'I have missed you', And each time it is a new thing cancer, a liver condition ..."

Haifa Wehbe responded to Hariri's mockery and posted the texts between them while Haifa was in the hospital that showed how Mai tried to check on Haifa's health, yet their discussion ended with Haifa sending Mai "I called you back to thank you for 2 things, 1st for asking about me when I was sick, 2nd for being a big fat hypocrite."

Mai Hariri continued to ridicule Haifa Wehbe, saying she had to cut her long nails when she took a picture of herself in the hospital to make it look more convincing.