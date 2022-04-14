Haifa Magic Breaks up With Her Boyfriend Over a Gift

Haifa Magic opened up about the reason behind her breakup from Rabee Bader.

The relationship which lasted several years ended recently as Magic claimed she made the decision to end the relationship due to Rabee failing to gift a her a Valentines day gift.

Fans were confused as the reason behind the breakup is extremely silly, however, Magic stated that people might find this unreasonable, but it was a done deal for her, in addition to saying that it is time for her to be free.

But recently, the Syrian star was recently seen hanging out with an anonymous guy, and it appeared that the duo have a bit of romance going on as the guy gave Haifa a kiss on the head.

Meanwhile, Bader have recently sparked rumors as it is reported that the influencer started daring a new woman named Haneen.