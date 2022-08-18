Haifa Wahbe Congratulates Elissa on Her New Song

'Feminism, feelings, and you only'', using these words Lebanese singer Haifa Wahbe congratulated Lebanese singer Elissa on her newly released song 'Ana O Bas'

https://t.co/o968DFGi0U

وبطير من كتر الفرح لبعيد وبصير عم برسم معك مواعيد

ويزيد حبك بل الفلب بزيد وبروح#E-RECORDS PRODUCTION pic.twitter.com/H1aemsiYfw — Elissa (@elissakh) August 17, 2022

Elissa's "Ana O Bas'' gained huge controversy due to her feud with Ahmad Madi and Ziad Burji.

Haifa Wahbe wrote in her post as she congratulated the 'Krahni' singer: 'My great friend Elissa, congratulations on you new beautiful song 'Ana O Bas', Congratulations on your success'

انوثة واحساس وانتي وبس 💕

صديقتي الرائعة @elissakh مبروك على الاغنية الحلوة كتير #انا_و_بس تتهني بنجاحك https://t.co/IwjyNMs786 — Haifa Wehbe (@HaifaWehbe) August 17, 2022

Elissa was quick to reply to Haifa's post saying: 'My beautiful star ,u have a pure and lovely heart I love u to the moon and back'

The news comes after Elissa congratulated Haifa on her new song 'Teeji' which she released a while ago, Elissa wrote to Haifa: ''Too much cuteness and happiness in one video. Congratulations my dear friend @HaifaWehbe

on this happy song. Making our summer much brighter ''

My beautiful star ,u have a pure and lovely heart 💘

I love u to the moon and back 💓 💛 💗 — Elissa (@elissakh) August 18, 2022

Haifa responded: ''My lovely friend @elissakh receiving this from you means a lot! I’m happy that you’re enjoying the #Tigi Vibes. I love you Elissa''