  3. Haifa Wahbe Congratulates Elissa on Her New Song

Published August 18th, 2022 - 05:45 GMT
Elissa and Haifa Wahbe
Elissa's "Ana O Bas'' gained huge controversy
Highlights
'Feminism, feelings, and you only'', using these words Lebanese singer Haifa Wahbe congratulated Lebanese singer Elissa on her newly released song 'Ana O Bas'

Elissa's "Ana O Bas'' gained huge controversy due to her feud with Ahmad Madi and Ziad Burji. 

Haifa Wahbe wrote in her post as she congratulated the 'Krahni' singer: 'My great friend Elissa, congratulations on you new beautiful song 'Ana O Bas', Congratulations on your success'

Elissa was quick to reply to Haifa's post saying: 'My beautiful star ,u have a pure and lovely heart  I love u to the moon and back'

The news comes after Elissa congratulated Haifa on her new song 'Teeji' which she released a while ago, Elissa wrote to Haifa: ''Too much cuteness and happiness in one video. Congratulations my dear friend @HaifaWehbe
 on this happy song. Making our summer much brighter ''

Haifa responded: ''My lovely friend @elissakh  receiving this from you means a lot!  I’m happy that you’re enjoying the #Tigi Vibes. I love you Elissa''

Tags:ElissaHaifa Wahbe

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

