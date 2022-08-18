Haifa Wahbe Congratulates Elissa on Her New Song

'Feminism, feelings, and you only'', using these words Lebanese singer Haifa Wahbe congratulated Lebanese singer Elissa on her newly released song 'Ana O Bas'
https://t.co/o968DFGi0U— Elissa (@elissakh) August 17, 2022
وبطير من كتر الفرح لبعيد وبصير عم برسم معك مواعيد
ويزيد حبك بل الفلب بزيد وبروح#E-RECORDS PRODUCTION pic.twitter.com/H1aemsiYfw
Elissa's "Ana O Bas'' gained huge controversy due to her feud with Ahmad Madi and Ziad Burji.
Haifa Wahbe wrote in her post as she congratulated the 'Krahni' singer: 'My great friend Elissa, congratulations on you new beautiful song 'Ana O Bas', Congratulations on your success'
انوثة واحساس وانتي وبس 💕— Haifa Wehbe (@HaifaWehbe) August 17, 2022
صديقتي الرائعة @elissakh مبروك على الاغنية الحلوة كتير #انا_و_بس تتهني بنجاحك https://t.co/IwjyNMs786
Elissa was quick to reply to Haifa's post saying: 'My beautiful star ,u have a pure and lovely heart I love u to the moon and back'
The news comes after Elissa congratulated Haifa on her new song 'Teeji' which she released a while ago, Elissa wrote to Haifa: ''Too much cuteness and happiness in one video. Congratulations my dear friend @HaifaWehbe
on this happy song. Making our summer much brighter ''
My beautiful star ,u have a pure and lovely heart 💘— Elissa (@elissakh) August 18, 2022
I love u to the moon and back 💓 💛 💗
Haifa responded: ''My lovely friend @elissakh receiving this from you means a lot! I’m happy that you’re enjoying the #Tigi Vibes. I love you Elissa''
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)