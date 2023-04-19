Haifa Wahbe drowns in new crisis

ALBAWABA - Haifa Wahbe faces new crisis as court works on stopping her new film, Ramses Paris.

Haifa Wahbe's newest movie Ramses Paris is facing sudden crisis after court issued a decision to ban its showing on Eid Al Fitr which comes after the holy month of Ramadan.

This decision came after the case filed by the French actor, Bibi Naceri to delete all his scenes from the movie.

And Neceri's lawyer, Yasser Kantoush issued a statement confirming that he had obtained a court ruling banning the showing of the film, stressing that he would send a copy of the ruling to the General Censorship of Artistic Works to stop the license issued to show the film.

And the statement stated: "our office obtained this morning a judicial ruling in Case No. 18 of 2023 dated 4/18/2023 from the Economic Court in favor of the international French actor Bibi Naceri to stop showing public artistic performance in the movie Ramses Paris."

The statement added: "Therefore, the screening of the film was stopped until Naceri's image gets removed from all scenes of the film, and tomorrow an official copy of the ruling will be sent to the censorship of works to stop the license issued to show the film and all concerned authorities to implement the law."

"The office of Counselor Yasser Kantoush also affirms all appreciation and respect for the artist, Haifa Wehbe, and pride in her confidence in our office as her lawyers, as she is not a party to this crisis, and that the dispute is limited between the company that produced the film and the French artist Bibi Naceri."