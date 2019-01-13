Haifa Wehbe Dazzles in Short Green Dress and Does Not Mind an Overweight Man

Haifa Wehbe appeared in a special episode of the show "La Hon w Bass" (Source: haifawehbe - Instagram)

Haifa Wehbe appeared in a special episode of the show "La Hon w Bass" (Until Here and it's Enough) during which she dazzled in a short green dress.

The green short dress Haifa chose is is from Versace and she matched it with black shoes from Alexander Vauthier.

Haifa Wehbe's dress price is 1592 US Dollars, while her shoes cost 575 Dollars.

The dress flattered Haifa's curves, although it is really simple and only has a thick waist belt.

Haifa's humorous nature was present in the episode and she opened up about many topics, especially about living a love story. She also mentioned she does not mind being involved with a man that is not extremely fit, and she mentioned that ideas of beauty are different from one person to another.