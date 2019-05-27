Haifa Wehbe Has a Bald Men Fetish in this Ramadan Series

Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe ignited her Instagram profile after posting a new picture in a different look.





Haifa Wehbe wore a classic white suit with loose trousers, a long jacket and a chiffon black top with a high collar. The Lebanese diva completed her practical look with leather gloves, and dark eye make up by makeup artist Nancy Slim.

"Sometimes SHE can rock a suit better than HIM" the Lebanese star captioned the picture.

In another story, Haifa Wehbe made a cameo appearance in the latest episodes of the Egyptian series "Alwad Sayed Al-Shahat", and appeared as herself, yet with a twist, as the series leads try to steal her memoir in which she confesses her fondness of bald men.

The Lebanese star posted some parts she appears in from the series as stories on her Instagram profile, and expressed her happiness with the audience's comments on her appearance.