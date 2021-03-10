Haifa Wehbe Receives an UNEXPECTED Gift on Her 49 Birthday.. Check It Out

Happy birthday Haifa.

Lebanese singer and actress Haifa Wehbe has revealed that she received an unexpected gift on her 49th birthday.

To her 6.9 million followers on Instagram, Haifa shared the thoughtful gift, and revealed that she got it from her sister Aliaa.

Aliaa surprised her sister with a large sand drawing of Haifa's face next to her name and balloons.

Wehbe shared the video on Instagram and expressed excitement by saying: 'I don’t think there is a more beautiful surprise than this one. She drew me on the sands of the beachfront in Dubai.'

Haifa added: 'A gift from the best and most compassionate sister in the world, I love you so much, sister.'

In return, Aliaa shared the video on her Instagram page and expressed how much she loves her sister Haifa.

She wrote: 'Somethings are always special like the day you were born and that is as lucky for me as you are sister.

'Sister, “my heart & soul”, I wish you all the best on your Big Day and every day, may your life be full of joy, love and prosperity.'

'You are my family sister where life begins and love never ends.'

'Happy birthday to the most awesome sister ever! You mean the world to me Love you.'

Haifa Wehbe was born on March 10, 1972, in the town of Mahrouna, in the district of Tire, southern Lebanon, to a Lebanese father, Muhammad Wahbi, and an Egyptian mother Lady Abdel Aziz Ibrahim, and she has three sisters: Alia, Nisreen, Hanaa, and she has one brother, Ahmed Wehbe.