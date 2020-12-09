Haifa Wehbe REJECTS Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: '40 Years Worth of Research.. No Vaccine for HIV!'

'Thanks, but no thanks.'

That was Haifa Wehbe's response to COVID-19 vaccine as European countries, most notably Britain, have begun to vaccinate their citizens after obtaining medical and official approval.

The Lebanese diva wrote a lengthy Instagram story explaining her point of view about the vaccine.

'40 years worth of research.. no vaccine for HIV!! At least 100 years of research.. no vaccine for Cancer!!'

She continued: 'Ongoing research.. No vaccine for the common cold.. But now in less than a year you have a vaccine for Cov-19 that you want me to take.. lol!'

'Thanks, but not thanks!'

Wehbe was not the only one questioning the new Coronavirus vaccine.

Many followers supported her opinion, and confirmed that they would not get the vaccine too, pointing out that there are also many experts in the field of medicine and vaccines who questioned the matter, given its side effects and negative impact on humans.