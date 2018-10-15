Haifa Wehbe Wears the Same Sexy Green ... But Why is it Two Years Old!
Haifa always buys the dress she wears and does not only wear it once to promote a certain fashion designer.(Source: haifawehbe - Instagram)
Follow >
Click here to add Zaid BawabAs as an alert
Disable alert for Zaid BawabAs,
Click here to add Haifa as an alert
Disable alert for Haifa
Written by Zaid Bawab
As she previously stated, Haifa always buys the dress she wears and does not only wear it once to promote a certain fashion designer.
Haifa recently appeared in a wedding in Egypt wearing a dress that she wore two years ago.
Haifa chose a sexy green dress for the wedding designed by Charbel Zoeshe already appeared in in a Las Vegas Concert in 2016.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12