Hailey Bieber Believes She is in a Happy Marriage Due to The Couple's Christian Bond

'They ask me all the time, "What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy,"' the 24-year-old IMG Model said during Wednesday's webisode of A Conversation With. 'And I'm like, "It's our faith."

It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together.'

Hailey and the 27-year-old Canadian crooner - who met at his 2009 concert meet-and-greet - famously remained celibate during their on/off romance until after securing their marriage license in 2018.

On Wednesday, Justin - who boasts 464.3M social media followers - took to Instagram to preach about how 'God loves you unconditionally.'





'Just wanted to remind you that you are a miracle! There may be circumstances in your life that [you] wish were different but God is with you and he WILL PULL YOU THROUGH,' Bieber wrote.

'God knows what you are going through and he is devastated at every little thing that causes you pain. Let go of trying to do it all on your own and trust that the one who designed you loves you unconditionally.'

The Arizona-born beauty also grew up in a very religious household after her father Stephen Baldwin became a born-again Christian following the September 11 attacks in 2001.

During her 14-minute YouTube vlog, Hailey and Insecure actress Yvonne Orji commiserated over Christian people judging them for exposing their bodies for work.

'I've met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I'm a bad person because I don't live my life the way they think I should live my life,' Bieber lamented.

'And I felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or feeling like, "People in the church are gonna see this. Am I doing something wrong? Am I setting a bad example?" And the reality is - no.'

The Levi's 501 Originals spokesmodel said she would never be 'shot naked' for a job but said: 'Props to any woman that's comfortable doing that!'

Aside from showing substantial cleavage in a plunging black top, Hailey covered up in a conservative brown-plaid Kwaidan Editions SS/21 suit for the interview.

On Tuesday night, the Biebers were in Hawaii where they popped into TJ's Sports Bar & Grill in Honolulu.

Instagram user @shayit posted footage from the exciting evening where famous couple grooved along to the musical stylings of ukulele player and falsetto singer, Kekoa Kane.