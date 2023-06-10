Hailey Bieber showers in glazing milk

ALBAWABA - Hailey Bieber sets pulses racing in new sexy snaps as she promotes new products from her Rhode line.

Hailey Bieber just did a new photoshoot for her skin care line Rhode and in the sexy pictures Bieber showered herself with Glazing Milk all over her body as she showcased her behind for the camera while she was wearing white underwear.

The 26-year-old's new photoshoot was to promote her new facial essence as she was pictures pouring the milky product on her shoulder and soaked her flawless skin in it.

The new product, Glazing Milk is used before starting any make-up session to help moisturize the skin for a flawless make-up base.

Hailey is known for her love for skin care as it is a norm for her to share with her followers skin-care routines, usually to promote for her Rhode skincare line.

Rhode's products are all cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, and tested and developed by dermatologists.







