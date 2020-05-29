Hailey, Justin Bieber Are 'Creating Favourite Memories' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Hailey Bieber is creating her "favourite memories" with Justin Bieber whilst they're in lockdown together.

The model is enjoying spending time with her husband during quarantining, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she says the little things are what matters the most.

Speaking in a clip of them cooking together on their show, 'The Biebers on Watch', she said: "I love you and we're creating my favourite memories ever."

Meanwhile, Hailey previously admitted she was "cautious" about getting back with Justin, after the couple dated, split and then rekindled their romance a few years later.



She said: "It was weird because we had been apart for so long. I was so cautious about the two of us because I think both of us had been hurt really bad by each other before ... Instead of it being this big fireworks, sparks flying moment ... I was super, super nervous and unsure. It took me time to not feel weird about it."

And Hailey confessed she was "ridden with guilt" during the first six months of her marriage to Justin because she feared she didn't have a "clean" slate.

She explained: "We all wish there were things we had never done and we all wish that there were decisions we didn't make and mistakes we didn't make but what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and every bad decision I made - everything I was making myself feel guilty for - actually led to me getting married and it led to me being a wife. Probably for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn't done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it's A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we've done but it doesn't have to define who we are and it didn't have to define me in my relationship."