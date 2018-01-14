Hair She Is! Cheryl Wows in Latest Hair Campaign

Cheryl's relationship with the French cosmetics company looks set to be just as strong in 2018 as she smoulders in the brand's latest Elvive campaign. (Source: L'Oreal Paris)

She's one of L'Oreal's biggest ambassadors, last year launching her own make-up line, while remaining the face of its hair care range.

And Cheryl's relationship with the French cosmetics company looks set to be just as strong in 2018 as she smoulders in the brand's latest Elvive campaign, revealed exclusively to MailOnline on Sunday morning.

Shot by Rankin, the video - in which she boasts about 'still having her mojo' - marks the first time the beauty has been spotted since posing for a selfie backstage at the shoot in November last year.

The former Girls Aloud star is seen running her fingers through her lustrous mane, before making an apposite tongue-in-cheek remark about her return to the spotlight.

'It's still got it's mojo,' she declares, as she shakes out her enviable shoulder-length tresses.

The singer looks typically flawless as she lets her glossy locks do the talking, sporting only a neutral make-up look and a simple white sweater.

Cheryl celebrates the franchise alongside the likes of model Neelam Gill, singer Dougie Poynter and YouTube star Emily Canham.

While Cheryl makes the comment about the brand's Full Restore 5 range, her choice of words no doubt reflect her own position.

Since welcoming her son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March, Cheryl has been keeping a relatively low profile in order to concentrate on motherhood.

However, she briefly returned to work in August to shoot her L'Oreal make-up campaign, before appearing on the judges' house segment of The X Factor in October.

The new campaign aims to explore and celebrate the complicated and emotional relationship with our hair.

While Cheryl has been keeping out of the spotlight, her beau Liam has gushed countless times about her venture into motherhood, recently enthusing that his son has 'the best mum in the world'.

Speaking about his busy schedule at the BRIT Awards 2018 nominations on Saturday, he enthused: 'I'm technically Superman at this stage. No. it's difficult, I'll be serious with you it is difficult so I do miss my son from time-to-time when I'm away.

'But I know he's got the best mum in the world and Cheryl is on my mind as well and she's absolutely amazing.

'So you cope as well as you can.'

In December, Cheryl confirmed she is planning a musical comeback, announcing that she had been in the studio with Nicola Roberts and producers Team Salut.

The former Girls Aloud star replied to the Afrobeat trio - comprised of GKP, Mista Wood and T.I.M - on Twitter after they thanked her for making their 'year' at the session.

It's also been heavily hinted that she could return to the judging panel for this year's instalment of The X Factor.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday last month, music mogul Simon Cowell said of the 2018 line-up: 'Nothing's a done deal and I do like this panel. But the good news is that now more people want to do the show than before. Is Cheryl keen to come back? She is, yes - I guess she is.

'I think I'll go into the New Year and then see how everyone feels. In the past, I've had to beg ­people to do the show, and it wasn't always that easy.

'People would do it for a ­season, and say, "Right, I'm not coming back." But now it's easier to do the show, it's much more fun. Maybe I'll have five people on the panel.'