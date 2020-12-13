Hala Al-Turk Shockingly IMPRISONS Her Own Mother for Not Paying Back $53,000 and The Mother Appeals to Ahlam

Would you imprison your mother for money?!

Mona Al-Saber, mother of Bahraini singer Hala Al-Turk, has revealed for the first time the secrets of her feud with Hala.

In an Instagram Live, Mona said that the main issue with her daughter was over money, and Hala had filed a lawsuit against her for not being able to pay back the money she borrowed in the amount of 200,000 Saudi riyals ($53,321).

Al-Saber justified borrowing the money for not receiving her alimony for a year and a half.

Mona said: "Of course, Bahraini judiciary did not clarify the issue and ruled an unfair judgment against me and did not understand the crux of the matter, and this unjust ruling is not permissible because I did not deny the money."

She continued: "I am her mother and I used to take care of their financial needs (meaning Hala and her siblings), and I told you what was the reason. I don’t have any financial returns and I have not been receiving my alimony for more than a year and a half."

Adding: "I do not have them at the moment, I mean, how can I manage to find them?! It's over now. They issued a suspended sentence to jail me for a year and a half."

Al-Saber also asked Hala's father to pay the late alimony, which is more than 15,000 Bahraini dinars ($39,781) so that she can pay Hala back.

Mona explained that she's been going through bad financial circumstances, such as renting an apartment and the inability to pay car installments.

Since Hala Al-Turk has a close friendship with Emirati songstress Ahlam Al-Shamsi, Mona Al-Saber appealed to Ahlam asking her to get involved: "Please Umm Fahad intervene."