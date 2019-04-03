Hala Sedqi about ABUSIVE Video: 'It Is Not My Voice'

Hala Sedqi said that it is impossible for her to insult anyone in the media or film industry. (Source: halasedkiofficial - Instagram)

Actress Hala Sedqi revealed the story of the abusive video attributed to her, which put her in a bad spot with the public, asserting to everyone that she was subject to a conspiracy and that the voice in the video is not hers.

Hala Sedqi spoke with TV presenter Amr Adib in the program "The Story" (El Hikaya), completely denying that she was the one who said the offensive statements in the video, and that was posted to her Instagram account. She pointed out that she posted this video from behind the scenes of her new series without sound, but was surprised that there is someone who imitated her voice and attached it to the video.

Hala Sedqi added that it is impossible for her to insult anyone in the media or film industry. As if she does this, she would be humiliating herself as she is one of them.

"I went to my Instagram account to find out that someone was able to upload a video on there," she said.

The video was posted on Hala Sedqi's account on Instagram, shows a group of crew members working to prepare one of the scenes in Sedqi's upcoming series "Baraka" with voice commentary that insults them calling them "Scum".

After the backlash that followed the video, Hala Sidqi removed the clip from her Instagram quickly and assured her followers that someone was mimicking her voice.