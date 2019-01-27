Hala Shiha Embarrasses Mohammed Ramadan!

Hala Shiha returned to acting after a retirement of 12 years. (Source: halashihanew - Instagram)

Actress Hala Shiha raised controversy with a statement about her participation in an upcoming series in 2019, after it was confirmed that she will be the female lead alongside Mohammed Ramadan.

Shiha refused to confirm her participation in the upcoming Mohammad Ramadan series, pointing out that she has not officially signed a contract to appear in any series, and that she is currently reading a number of scenarios and her decision has not yet been made.

Commenting on a picture of hers, Ramadan previously commented "A great actress and an addition to any project waiting for the earthquake in Ramadan 2019... "

News spread earlier that Hala Shiha was hanging out with Mohammad Ramadan and that she chose to appear with him in her first series after being retired for 12 years. When the latter wrote his comment, news were proved about her participation, but her recent statement shocked the audience.

Hala Shiha returned to acting after a retirement of 12 years. She left the spotlight and remained in Canada with her husband and four children, but decided to take off her hijab and return to acting in 2018. Yet her decision was accompanied by harsh criticism which made her delete the comment feature from Instagram.