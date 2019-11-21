Hala Shiha Wears Daring Gown at Cairo Film Festival After Removing Hijab! Check Her Out

Egyptian actress Hala Shiha attended the opening ceremony of the 41st Cairo Film Festival where she wore a daring black dress, with an exposed midriff and a side slit.





Shiha said that she is happy to be present for the first time at the Cairo Film Festival this year.

She added: "This is the first time I attend the festival, and I'm happy in this beautiful atmosphere, and happy to be at the festival among my colleagues, and I'm impressed by the organization of the festival."

The 41st edition of the festival will show more than 150 movies from 63 countries, including 35 movies in their first international screenings, in addition to 84 movies in their first screening in the Middle East and North Africa.