Hala Shiha Under Fire for Challenging Coronavirus by Stepping Outdoor With Her Kids! (Video)

Oh boy! is it the time for cute games outdoor?!

Egyptian actress Hala Shiha shared, with her 1.9 million followers on Instagram, a video of her and her children going for a ride around the house.

Hala was showing her and her daughter's matching sweaters, and asking her "Are you dressed like me?", and the cute child responding "yeaaah!".

Shiha captioned the video: "challenge Coronavirus. Keep smiling. Take a ride around home, away from the news that brings depression. Have a beautiful morning".

Hala knew that she would be faced by an attack from her followers,for not staying home during cerfew time, so she made sure to turn off comments on the post.