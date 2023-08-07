Halima Boland threatened with jail time after Ronaldo called her twice!

ALBAWABA - Kuwaiti media personality, Halima Boland allegedly received not one, but two phone calls from footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and social media can't stop talking about it.

A few days ago, Halima Boland shared a video of two phone calls she allegedly had with Cristiano Ronaldo, where the pair set a date to meet.

Boland shared a video of the conversation she had with the athlete, and in the first phone call, they discover that they are neighbors and the pair decide to meet at the hotel lobby.

الأسطورة رونالدو تجمعه الصدفة بحليمة بولند😍. pic.twitter.com/U5XxrY4z53 — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) August 4, 2023

The second phone call was Cristiano making sure what time they will meet so they can go to dinner.

رونالدو يتصل مرة ثانية بالغلط على حليمة بولند!! pic.twitter.com/dj7w8vxeQY — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) August 4, 2023

These alleged phone calls have caused the TV present a bit of trouble, and possible jail time.

Saudi Journalist Abdel Azeez Alkhamees claimed that a lawsuit has been filed against Halima Boland for misusing AI to fake a phone call with Ronaldo.

And now, Halima broke her silence over the matter, and insisted that she did not use AI adding that she showed on the camera the landline number that shows the suit number and the time she received the phone call, with the name of the caller being: "Al Nasr football club."

Boland added that AI-generated phone calls won't show suit number and phone call details, and said that she is waiting for the hotel management to release all contact details and prove that the phone call was real.

She made her statement by attaching a video commenting: "I give my respect to the Al Nasr football club, and I am a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, but I had to answer all these false accusations made against me.

By Alexandra Abumuhor