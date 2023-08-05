In video: Ronaldo calls Halima Boland TWICE to meet in a hotel.. Should Georgina Rodríguez be jealous?!

ALBAWABA - Kuwaiti media personality Halima Boland, 42, is trending on social media after Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, gave her a call.

On TikTok, Halima posted the videos of the two phone calls she had with Ronaldo where they agreed to meet in the hotel lobby.

Here's the conversation of the first call between Ronaldo and Halima.

1st phone call

Ronaldo: "Hello, maybe I called the wrong number, this is Cristiano"

Halima: "Christiano Ronaldo?!"

Ronaldo: "Yes"

Halima: "OMG! No.. Really?!"

Ronaldo: "I tried to call my friend but.. Haha sorry"

Halima: "I am your friend"

Ronaldo: "But you are here in hotel"

Halima: "Yes, near of you, in the suite near to you"

Ronaldo: "But you you do here?"

Halima: "I am TV presenter. I am celebrity, star!"

Ronaldo: "Ahh sorry I called by mistake"

Halima: "Nooo! It's th best mistake in the world.. I am Halima Boland"

And then the two have burst into laughter with Halima adding that he happened to be her neighbor.

الأسطورة رونالدو تجمعه الصدفة بحليمة بولند😍. pic.twitter.com/U5XxrY4z53 — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) August 4, 2023

Things didn't end here, as Boland has shared another phone call with the Portuguese footballer.

2nd phone call

Halima: "Yes?"

Ronaldo: "What time we meet?"

Halima: "Hellooo! Cristiano Ronaldo! I love you really I love you"

Ronaldo: "Listen listen listen, what time we meet?"

Halima: "Today. What time you will go to the lobby?"

Ronaldo: "You are with your friend, right?"

Halima: "Yes, yes!"

Ronaldo: "Let's do it like that. I have training now, and after we have dinner."

رونالدو يتصل مرة ثانية بالغلط على حليمة بولند!! pic.twitter.com/dj7w8vxeQY — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) August 4, 2023

Social media reactions

Many followers described the phone calls as "dreams".

@betr44 wrote on Twitter: "Halima Boland and Cristiano accidentally spoke to each other in Khamis Mushait, a strange world!"

And @4Saul_ added: "Are there dreams stronger than this. Halima Boland and Ronaldo meet in Khamis Al-Mushait."

Meanwhile, a third tweep said that these phone calls have something to do with AI: "I smell artificial intelligence in the subject, what do you think?"