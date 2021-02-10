Halle Berry Insists no Man Has Ever Taken Care of Her

The 54-year-old actress has responded to trolls who left negative comments on a recent Instagram post after she shared a meme which said "women don't owe you s***".



After a follower replied claiming that isn't "what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything", Halle said: "Well i'm not one of them. no man has ever taken care of me.... EVER! (sic)"



When another user suggested she "had some trouble with men" in her life, she fired back: "Nope, they had trouble with me".





The former 'X-Men' star - who has previously been married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Oliver Martinez - insisted she is focused on living her "best life" and learning from past mistakes.



One person told Halle to ask herself what she is "doing wrong" and suggested she "can't keep a man".



She brilliantly replied: "Who said i wanted to keep them? i'm all about living your best life. if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again! (sic)"



Meanwhile, producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds previously claimed the late Michael Jackson wanted to date the 'Monster's Ball' actress.



He said: "One time Michael called me. Michael said, 'Babyface!' I said, 'Yeah?' He said, 'Do you know who Halle Berry is? Do you know Halle Berry?' I said, 'Yeah, I know Halle Berry.'



"He said, 'Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her, 'cause I wanna take her out on a date.' I said, 'What?' He said, 'Call her -- I wanna take her out on a date.'



"So I reached out through the agent, 'cause I didn't have Halle Berry's number. So I called and get the message to her manager, and he said, 'What?' [I said,] 'Yeah, he wants to take her out on a date.' "



But the 62-year-old producer didn't think she was interested in the 'Bad' singer.



He added: "And then I was waiting to hear back from Halle, and I can't tell you exactly what Halle said, but I imagine it probably would have been something like this..."



He then played a clip of Halle's voice from her 1992 movie 'Boomerang', in which she quipped: "You know, what do you know about love? What do you possibly think you know about love?"