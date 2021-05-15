Halle Berry Proves That She is Still in Fighting Shape

Halle Berry is stepping into the activewear space, announcing the launch of a new collection of workout clothes in collaboration with Sweaty Betty.

And the 54-year-old Oscar winner shared snaps from the campaign where she was seen working up a sweat in a midriff baring spandex set.

The athletic series proved that she was still in fighting shape and that her line could endure any type of movement that 'makes us feel alive.'

Halle looked incredible in the troupe of photos which included a few action shots where she flashed her toned arms.

And she looked ready to get in the ring with the best of them as she debuted wrapped knuckles and a white bandana over her caramel locks.

The boxing enthusiast showed off her right and left hooks in an accompanying video that continued to prove her strength.

And other pieces from the collection that she debuted included a long sleeved set with white ribbing, a cropped hoodie and a lightweight trench coat.

Halle's collection was created in partnership with her health and wellness site 're-spin' — which she said shares the same values Sweaty Betty does — prompting her desire to team up with them.

'Sweaty Betty was the first brand that came to mind—they know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs,' she said of the partnership in a statement.

'I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as they value they place in community—a mission we share at re-spin.'

The Catwoman star later said that she wanted the pieces to be a 'reflection of her lifestyle,' while adding that she wanted them to be wearable beyond the gym.

'I'm so proud of what we've created. It's truly a reflection of my lifestyle and features pieces that can take you from studio to street—and beyond,' she noted of the collection's versatility.

And as a nod to her enduring Hollywood career she named many of the pieces after her most famous roles including Leticia (Monster's Ball), Patience (Catwoman), Storm (X-Men) and Jinx (Die Another Day).

The capsule collection launches May 18 and boasts 22 different activewear pieces with prices ranging from $68 to $298.