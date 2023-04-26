Halsey and Alev Aydin split after 3 years

ALBAWABA - Halsey and Alev Aydin reportedly split after three years together.

Halsey and their boyfriend Alev Aydin have allegedly broken up after giving birth to a son Ender in 2021.

Sources claim that the singer had filed paperwork on April 5, 2023, to request full custody of their 2-year-old son Ender, it is also said that she asked for joint expenses with visitation rights for Alev.

Source: iamhalsey /Instagram

According to E! News, the pair are planning to co-parent their son.

A source shared: "Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her. They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."

The pair are yet to share details and comment on the split.