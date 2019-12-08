Halsey and Suga to Collaborate on a New Song

Halsey and South Korean singer Suga have teamed up on a new song.

Halsey, 25,released "Suga's Interlude," featuring Suga, a member of the K-pop group BTS, on Thursday.





"Suga's Interlude" explores themes like fulfillment, self-loathing and egotism, while also encouraging fans to keep pursuing their dreams and look to the future.

"I've been trying all my life / To separate the time / In between the having it all / And giving it up," Halsey sings.

Halsey and BTS previously released the song "Boy with Luv" in April. Halsey also shared a music video for the song "Finally // Beautiful Stranger." The video shows Halsey performing at both an empty bar and for a crowd.

"Two very different songs. Two very dreamy stories," Halsey wrote Wednesday on Instagram.



"Suga's Interlude" and "Finally // Beautiful Stranger" appear on Halsey's forthcoming album Manic.

The album debuts Jan. 17 and features 14 other songs, including guest interludes with Alanis Morissette and Dominic Fike. Suga and BTS are also working on new music.



The boy band will perform Friday at the KIIS Jingle Ball Concert in Los Angeles, along with Katy Perry and Billie Eilish.