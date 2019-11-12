Halsey Reveals Her 'Manic' Album is Better Than 'Badlands'

The US pop superstar will release her hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2017's 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' in 2020, and during a Twitter Q&A with fans on Sunday (10.11.19), the 'Graveyard' hitmaker let fans know what they can expect from her upcoming third studio album.







Asked if it is better than 2015's 'Badlands', Halsey replied: "my friends and I think so. it's just a different thing. it's sooooooo real. (sic)"



And when asked if it will be "less theatrical" than her debut studio effort, she explained: "Not necessarily.

"In a weird way it is.



"It gets very grand and delusional and colorful at times. And then some times it's very *tiny voice* and straight up. It's called MANIC!!! Haha. (sic)"



Another user questioned whether there will be more songs that sound like the single 'Clementine' from 'Manic' - which was released in September - and the 'Without Me' singer instead that every track is unique.



She replied: "No 2 songs on the album are alike!"



The 25-year-old pop star - who is dating actor Evan Peters - previously confessed 'Manic' is her "angry album" and says that whilst she didn't go into the process feeling "mad", she ended up recording some pretty angsty lyrics.



She said of the single 'Graveyard': "Yeah, it's very human. A lot of those sounds are super organic. It's a lot of people sounds ... it's skin, you hear skin, you can tell people are making it."



And on how 'Without Me' differs from the new material, Halsey added: "I sat there to make this album and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to make an angry album.' And I wasn't mad. It's exciting ... I'm closing a chapter in this record that I feel very much like I needed to put the final word on, put the nail in the coffin, if you will. 'Graveyard', marry it.



"'Without Me' is this like blind declaration of love. In some ways it's a metaphor. It's about like loving someone to death, kind of. And then in other ways it's actually pretty literal. There's a lot of moments in the song that are pretty literal, which was kind of scary to write about. But you know me, I find the scary thing and I do it."