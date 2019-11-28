  1. Home
  Is Hana Cross Dating a Kuwaiti Guy? (Pictures)

Is Hana Cross Dating a Kuwaiti Guy? (Pictures)

Published November 28th, 2019 - 01:10 GMT
Hana Cross is trying to forget her old love Brooklyn Beckham
Hana Cross is trying to forget her old love Brooklyn Beckham (Source: @hancross Instagram)

Australian swimmer Hana Cross is trying to forget her old love Brooklyn Beckham, by starting a new romance with a Kuwaiti young man three years younger than her.

Cross and the Kuwaiti university student Nasser Alfallah were spotted having a nice lunch at Beverly Hills on Monday.

Nasser is a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and he is the younger brother of Kuwaiti director Noor Alfallah, the former ex-girlfriend of British star Mick Jagger, who is more than 50 years older than her.





