Hanady Mehanna: I Am Waiting for a Tall Husband

Hanadi Mehanna revealed the characteristics of the ideal husband she is waiting for in the future, during her interview with Amr Al-Leithi in "Wahed Men El Nas" (One of the People) program.





Hanadi said: "What draws me to the man is his mind and his personality is the most important thing I think about it. Yet, I would like my future husband to have some specifications, including being a gentle man, generous with good heart, successful, and Middle eastern."

"I hope that my husband is tall because I will not give up wearing high-heeled shoes. If I meet a man who has all these specifications and asks me to quit acting, I will agree immediately, but it must be worth the sacrifice," she said.

It is worth noting that Hanadi Muhanna participated in the series "Hikayati" (My Story), which was screened last Ramadan alongside Yasmin Sabri, Wafa Amer, Nahal Anbar, Ahmed Badir, Maha Abu Auf, Sara Nakhla, Ahmed Hatem, Edward, Ahmed Salah Hosni, Tamer Shaltout, Islam Gamal, Ahmed Gamal Said, Donia El Masri, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Mostafa Darwish, Sara El-Tunisi. The series was written by Mohamed Abdel Moati, directed by Ahmed Samir Farag, and produced by Synergy Productions.

During the same Ramadan season she also had a role in the series "Zilzal" (Earthquake) alongside Mohammad Ramadan, Hala Sheha, Majid Al Masri, Ahmed Siam, Nasreen Amin, Hossam Dagher, Mustafa Mansour, Mona Abdul Ghani, Yousif Othman, Salwa Othman, Mahmoud Hijazi. The series was written by Abdel Rahim Kamal, directed by Ibrahim Fakhr, and is also a production of Synergy.

She also participated in the postponed series "Baraka" alongside Amr Saad, Hala Sedqi, Kamal Abu Raya and Riad Al Khooli. The series was written by Mohamed Shawaf and directed by Mahmoud Karim.