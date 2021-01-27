Hande, Burak, Neslihan, Can, Tuba, Hazal and More: Check First Pictures Turkish Stars Posted on Instagram

When did you create your Instagram account?
Instagram was created on October 6, 2010, and since then it has become one of the most famous and successful platforms on social media.
For celebrities, their verified accounts have now become the first source of official statements and a direct way to interact with fans and the media.
But do you remember when Instagram was just a simple app of posting pictures without stories, messenger, IGTV and many other features?
Even pictures and photography were not as developed as they are now in 2021, as frames and filters were a thing back then.
Let us share with you 21 of Turkey's most famous actors and actresses' first pictures on Instagram.
Can Yaman: June 22, 2014
Hande Erçel: May 28, 2013
Kerem Bürsin: JANUARY 3, 2014
Demet Özdemir: May 30, 2014
Hazal Kaya: April 11, 2014
Burak Özçivit: September 3, 2013
Fahriye Evcen: April 26, 2012
Burak Deniz: February 5, 2015
Barış Arduç: January 28, 2013
Beren Saat: June 18, 2014
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: April 13, 2017
Tuba Büyüküstün: July 27, 2014
Songül Öden: October 23, 2013
Neslihan Atagül: August 9, 2013
Aras Bulut İynemli: May 7, 2014
Engin Altan Düzyatan: June 14, 2012
Murat Yıldırım: May 12, 2014
Çağatay Ulusoy: May 5, 2014
Meryem Uzerli: November 29, 2012
Özcan Deniz: March 22, 2012
Zerrin Tekindor: May 28, 2013
