Hande, Burak, Neslihan, Can, Tuba, Hazal and More: Check First Pictures Turkish Stars Posted on Instagram

When did you create your Instagram account?

Instagram was created on October 6, 2010, and since then it has become one of the most famous and successful platforms on social media.

For celebrities, their verified accounts have now become the first source of official statements and a direct way to interact with fans and the media.

But do you remember when Instagram was just a simple app of posting pictures without stories, messenger, IGTV and many other features?

Even pictures and photography were not as developed as they are now in 2021, as frames and filters were a thing back then.

Let us share with you 21 of Turkey's most famous actors and actresses' first pictures on Instagram.

Can Yaman: June 22, 2014

Hande Erçel: May 28, 2013

Kerem Bürsin: JANUARY 3, 2014

Demet Özdemir: May 30, 2014

Hazal Kaya: April 11, 2014

Burak Özçivit: September 3, 2013

Fahriye Evcen: April 26, 2012

Burak Deniz: February 5, 2015

Barış Arduç: January 28, 2013

Beren Saat: June 18, 2014

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: April 13, 2017

Tuba Büyüküstün: July 27, 2014

Songül Öden: October 23, 2013

Neslihan Atagül: August 9, 2013

Aras Bulut İynemli: May 7, 2014

Engin Altan Düzyatan: June 14, 2012

Murat Yıldırım: May 12, 2014

Çağatay Ulusoy: May 5, 2014

Meryem Uzerli: November 29, 2012

Özcan Deniz: March 22, 2012

Zerrin Tekindor: May 28, 2013