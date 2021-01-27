  1. Home
Hande, Burak, Neslihan, Can, Tuba, Hazal and More: Check First Pictures Turkish Stars Posted on Instagram

Published January 27th, 2021 - 01:51 GMT
When did you create your Instagram account?

Instagram was created on October 6, 2010, and since then it has become one of the most famous and successful platforms on social media.

For celebrities, their verified accounts have now become the first source of official statements and a direct way to interact with fans and the media.

But do you remember when Instagram was just a simple app of posting pictures without stories, messenger, IGTV and many other features?

Even pictures and photography were not as developed as they are now in 2021, as frames and filters were a thing back then.

Let us share with you 21 of Turkey's most famous actors and actresses' first pictures on Instagram.

Can Yaman: June 22, 2014

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman)

 

Hande Erçel: May 28, 2013

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hande Erçel (@handemiyy)

 

Kerem Bürsin: JANUARY 3, 2014

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerem Bürsin (@thebursin)

 

Demet Özdemir: May 30, 2014

 

Hazal Kaya: April 11, 2014

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hazal Kaya (@hazalkaya)

 

Burak Özçivit: September 3, 2013

 

Fahriye Evcen: April 26, 2012

 

Burak Deniz: February 5, 2015

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burak Deniz (@_burakdeniz)

 

Barış Arduç: January 28, 2013

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barış Arduç (@arducbrs)

 

Beren Saat: June 18, 2014

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BErEn Saat (@berenn_saat)

 

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ: April 13, 2017

 

Tuba Büyüküstün: July 27, 2014

 

Songül Öden: October 23, 2013

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Songül Öden (@sngloden)

 

Neslihan Atagül: August 9, 2013

 

Aras Bulut İynemli: May 7, 2014

 

Engin Altan Düzyatan: June 14, 2012

 

Murat Yıldırım: May 12, 2014

 

Çağatay Ulusoy: May 5, 2014

 

Meryem Uzerli: November 29, 2012

 

Özcan Deniz: March 22, 2012

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Özcan Deniz (@ozcandeniz)

 

Zerrin Tekindor: May 28, 2013

